Home & Garden

SoCal home prices surge to record high amid low mortgage rates, shrinking supply

A new report finds the median home price from Ventura to San Diego counties hit a record-high $550,000.

Experts say low mortgage rates and shrinking supply helped drive home purchasing up 22% in a year. Mortgage rates have shown stability in recent months, buoyed by positive economic data, a strong job market and improved sentiment in the housing market.

The median price is highest in Orange County at nearly $733,000, while homebuyers are paying about $628,000 in Los Angeles County. Riverside County had one of the biggest increase at just over $400,000.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week to their lowest level in three months, deepening the incentive for prospective homebuyers although they face eroded affordability as prices continue to climb.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.60% from 3.65% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.45% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage eased to 3.04% from 3.09% last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensouthern californiamortgagesmortgage rateshousinghousing market
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old Oxnard student struck by stray bullet after car-to-car shooting
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Death investigation underway after bones recovered in SLA
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
LA City Council approves $5.75M settlement to parents of Marine vet
Show More
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 reunited at LAX
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
More TOP STORIES News