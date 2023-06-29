LA County to release 2023 homeless count data Thursday

Data from the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is scheduled to be released Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Data from the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in the Los Angeles County that helps determine funding and services to the unhoused, will be released Thursday.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a joint powers authority coordinated by both the city and county of Los Angeles, will release and present its findings. The 2023 count occurred between Jan. 24-26 across the county.

The agency took several steps to improve this year's count, including implementing a new counting app, hiring a demographer and two data scientists, simplifying volunteer training and adding accountability measures.

After the data presentation, LAHSA CEO Va Lecia Adama Kellus will introduce its new Emergency Response Team initiative, which is aimed to work in tandem with efforts like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe to bring people inside quickly and connect them with permanent housing.

Volunteers worked in groups of four to count the number of unsheltered individuals, tents, vehicles and makeshift shelters in their census tract.

In January, LAHSA officials stated that the one-time federal pandemic assistance programs ending could lead to more housing insecurity and fewer resources for reshousing systems to respond.

LAHSA officials previously stated that for the 2023 count, they would deploy make-up count teams to make sure every census tract is counted, and consider tracts that do not have data to be uncounted.

The 2022 homeless count revealed 41,980 unhoused people in Los Angeles, up 1.7% from 2020. In the county, there were 69,144 unhoused people, an increase of 4.1%.

The count began in 2016 to provide the county with analysis and trends of people experiencing homelessness.