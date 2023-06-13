L.A. Mayor Karen Bass will give an update on her Inside Safe program at 11 a.m. Tuesday as her administration continues to try to help the 42,000 homeless in the city.

LA Mayor Bass to give update on Inside Safe program as 945 homeless housed since new administration

So far, the program has housed 945 people since the start of Bass' administration.

Inside Safe is a program that transfers people living in homeless encampments to temporary housing, such as motels.

Bass has visited several homeless encampments during her time in office, including an encampment in Beverly Grove that angered business owners and occasionally featured homeless in the nude.

Finding affordable motel rooms for the unhoused has been a challenge for Bass, who promised to house 17,000 people in her first year.

A total of 4,000 people had been housed in Bass' first 100 days due to a variety of programs, some of which had been in place before she took office.

In the first budget proposed by her administration, $1.3 billion of the $13 billion will go toward addressing homelessness.