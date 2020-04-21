Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: 43 test positive for COVID-19 at homeless shelter on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid growing concern about the spread of coronavirus among vulnerable populations, health officials on Tuesday provided an update on an outbreak the the Union Rescue Mission in the skid row area of downtown Los Angeles.

The homeless shelter's first COVID-19 case was reported on March 28, and since then the number of cases at the location has grown to 43, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Ferrer said the new data was received after more than 200 tests were administered at the Union Rescue Mission within the past week.

'Street medical teams' to test LA's homeless for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles will provide COVID-19 testing and additional resources to Skid Row and other encampments to protect the homeless population from the virus.


The 43 cases include staff and the homeless, Ferrer said, adding that they were among the 178 people whose test results were confirmed.

The public health director said 16 of the patients were symptomatic, while 27 were asymptomatic. All of them will be isolated, she said, and shelter officials agreed quarantine everyone at the facility.

The Union Rescue Mission will not admit new guests "while we try to control the outbreak," Ferrer said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyshelterhomeless in southern californiacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Delivery drivers crucial in getting SoCal through 'Stay Home' order
Southern California health and safety coronavirus resources
Southern California coronavirus resources, information
List of Southern California food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Police use drones to enforce physical distancing in Mexico
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Show More
Dozens of oil tankers docked in Long Beach
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
CA woman says she was spat on, confronted with racial slurs
Domestic violence cases climbing in LA County
OC biology students relocate to Washington to help fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News