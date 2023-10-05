Homeless encampment near Hollywood complex for seniors prompts ADA compliance concerns

A sidewalk lined with tents in Hollywood isn't unusual, but it's becoming a problem for residents living in Castle Argyle, an affordable housing apartment complex for seniors 62 and older and those living with disabilities.

This encampment located under the 101 Freeway on Argyle Avenue has gradually grown over the last few months.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A sidewalk lined with tents in Hollywood isn't unusual, but it's becoming a problem for residents living in Castle Argyle, an affordable housing apartment complex for seniors 62 and older and those living with disabilities.

"A major concern of ours is the ADA compliance," said President of the Argyle Civic Association David Gadd.

This encampment located under the 101 Freeway on Argyle Avenue has gradually grown over the last few months. Some concerns for people living in the area include fire hazards, general safety, and power being stolen.

"I do get a little worried," said Hollywood resident Sydney Jones. "My parents provided pepper spray for me and I have little Taser just in case something gets wild, but I've never really experienced anything too bad because I can walk very fast."

The Argyle Civic Association, a neighborhood nonprofit, has met with Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, who represents the area, about the encampment but say it hasn't seen much progress being made.

"I feel terrible about the homeless people and all together, but they've got to come up with an idea or something to deal with it in the city," said Hollywood business owner James Healy.

So why hasn't this encampment made it to the top of Mayor Karen Bass's Inside Safe program? According to Soto-Martínez's office, there are 700 shelter beds in the district and all of them are currently occupied.

Officials also noted that the majority of people living in the Argyle Avenue encampment are single men, and the Inside Safe program prioritizes women and families due to domestic abuse concerns.

"I sometimes feel like giving up honestly," Gadd said.

Soto-Martínez declined an on-camera interview but said he is working to address residents' concerns and working with Healthcare in Action to provide social and health care services.