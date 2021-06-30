Tiny Home Village opens in Echo Park to help people experiencing homelessness

ECHO PARK (KABC) -- A Tiny Home Village has opened in Echo Park. It's a transitional housing solution for those experiencing homelessness."It gives someone who has suffered the trauma of being homeless an opportunity to have an environment in which they can thrive. And that environment includes supportive services," said City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.This village has 38 tiny homes that can fit one to two people each.The village is run by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy, the same organization that runs the Safe Sleep Village in Rampart Village.Anthony Curry and his girlfriend just moved in after living in Skid Row and MacArthur Park.Curry described the village as quiet, peaceful and loving."All the people that work here for Urban Alchemy are very, very inclusive," said Curry.People staying at the Tiny Home Village have access to medical and mental health services, three meals a day, sanitation stations and laundry.Plus, there is also a dog park so they don't have to leave behind their pets.O'Farrell said this is just the starting point for a transition into permanent housing."This Tiny Home Village, that first entry into stability, is what really gives people a chance to be put on the pathway to permanent housing. Rarely can someone go from a tent to a permanent home," said O'Farrell.