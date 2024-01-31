The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) Winter Shelter program was created to help the homeless during colder months.

Helping SoCal homeless: Everything you need to know about LA County winter shelter program

The first storm system is expected to arrive in the area Wednesday night, with the brunt of it arriving early Thursday morning in L.A. County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Southern California prepares for a pair of storm systems that will likely douse much of the region, officials are helping those in need of shelter.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) Winter Shelter Program, which was created to help the homeless during colder months, is currently open with shelters all across the county.

Due to anticipated severe weather, the LAHSA has also activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program (AWSP) through the use of hotel/motel vouchers.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, here's what you need to know about the program.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

All Winter Shelter participants must be 18+ and must be experiencing homelessness, according to the program's website.

What can I expect at a shelter?

Once you're in, you'll have access to a shelter that serves three meals a day. Meals at weather-activated shelters are dependent on activation hours. The program also offers pet and emotional support.

What can I bring?

According to the program, all shelters have a two-bag restriction. Anything more than that will not be allowed.

How do I know if there's a shelter available?

Start by calling 211 and you'll be referred to a shelter nearest you. For emergency food or shelter, press 3. For emergency shelter only, press 2. Those who are single or couples without children looking for shelter, press 1.

You can also call 1-800-548-6047 for faster service. Remember, there are a limited number of beds at each site. By calling 211, officials will help make sure a bed is available.

Is transportation available?

Yes, transport is available.

What are the shelter locations?

You can find a full list of shelters participating in the Winter Shelter program here.

For more information, there's a flyer available to view in English and Spanish.

If you have any questions, email wintershelter@lahsa.org.