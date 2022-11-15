Unarmed professionals respond to nonviolent 911 calls in LA as part of expanding pilot program

Urban Alchemy's state mission is to help those living on the streets. The organization has put together teams that work with the city of L.A. through the Crisis and Incident Response Community-Led Engagement program, or CIRCLE.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A yearlong experiment that deploys mental health response teams to respond with nonviolent police calls involving the homeless is expanding in Los Angeles.

When a 911 call comes in to deal with a non-violent homeless situation the CIRCLE team is sent.

The teams are made up of a licensed mental health worker, an outreach worker. They call them a community ambassador. After deploying teams in Hollywood and Venice last year there are more teams going into East Los Angeles, parts of the San Fernando Valley and South Los Angeles.

Dr. Lena Miller is with Urban Alchemy. She says "when people are just regulated out in the street, when they're in crisis-they can meet them in those moments with a sense of calm , with patients, with compassion and without judging."

So how do the teams earn the trust of the men and women they approach living on the streets. Many of the CIRCLE members know what these people are going through.

For example, Ronda Briggs says she was homeless, living on the streets. She says for 16 years, she's been at these same streets she used to call home, working with those who want to be helped off the streets.

"When they see a team member like myself and some of my other team members that are familiar with them, they're more apt to talk to us, to confide in us and to let us know their deeper needs, desires and what they want," Briggs said.