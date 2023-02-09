WATCH LIVE

Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley

Thursday, February 9, 2023 10:42PM
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sun Valley now has new homes for unhoused invidiuals.

Branford Village Tiny Homes officially opened Thursday morning.

Built on the site of a former encampment - it will soon be home to 160 formerly unhoused Angelenos.

The campus features a community area, on-site laundry facilities, meal service and on-site service providers to assist residents.

This is part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan to move 17,000 people off the streets in her first year.

