Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley

A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sun Valley now has new homes for unhoused invidiuals.

Branford Village Tiny Homes officially opened Thursday morning.

Built on the site of a former encampment - it will soon be home to 160 formerly unhoused Angelenos.

The campus features a community area, on-site laundry facilities, meal service and on-site service providers to assist residents.

This is part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan to move 17,000 people off the streets in her first year.

New tiny home village for the homeless opens in Eagle Rock