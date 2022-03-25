LA's newest tiny home village for the homeless opens in Eagle Rock, providing hundreds of beds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11678039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Only 17 out of 183 homeless people who were removed from an Echo Park Lake encampment last March have been placed in long-term housing, according to a report published Wednesday by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11659184" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Riverside County is reportedly turning a vacant hotel in Corona into housing for the homeless while the city of Redlands will convert a 99-room motel.

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles' newest tiny home village for the homeless has opened in Eagle Rock.A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held there Wednesday morning."Less than a year ago, this was the site of one of the largest encampments in this neighborhood," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the ceremony. "But next week, it will become a place of hope, a place of rebirth, a place of belief, a place of opportunity. people can find stability and security and be case managed back into the light and out of the darkness."The new site will provide nearly 100 beds, along with air conditioners, heaters and bathrooms.It's part of a larger plan to develop housing opportunities throughout L.A. neighborhoods.Roughly 41,000 people were reported homeless in the city of L.A. back in 2020.