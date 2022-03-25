LA's newest tiny home village for the homeless opens in Eagle Rock, providing hundreds of beds

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held there Wednesday morning.
"Less than a year ago, this was the site of one of the largest encampments in this neighborhood," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the ceremony. "But next week, it will become a place of hope, a place of rebirth, a place of belief, a place of opportunity. people can find stability and security and be case managed back into the light and out of the darkness."
The new site will provide nearly 100 beds, along with air conditioners, heaters and bathrooms.
It's part of a larger plan to develop housing opportunities throughout L.A. neighborhoods.
Roughly 41,000 people were reported homeless in the city of L.A. back in 2020.