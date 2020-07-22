Whittier-area homeowner found dead inside house tented for fumigation, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 62-year-old man has been identified after being found dead inside a home near Whittier that was tented for fumigation, authorities said.

Pest-control company employees made the grim discovery at a house in the 11500 block of See Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The deceased homeowner was later identified as Zbigniew Dembinsky, the county coroner's office said.

According to sheriff's investigators, Dembinsky went back inside the house for an unknown reason on Monday evening after it had been covered with the fumigation tent. He was then overcome by the poisonous fumes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countypestslos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Mookie Betts gets $365-million deal with Dodgers through 2032
Search underway for sex-assault suspect in Temecula
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Show More
Camping offers stir-crazy Southern Californians welcome relief
Few OC nail salons choose to reopen outdoors after new guidelines
Suspect in shooting at judge's home is linked to Crestline murder
1,500 families receive week's worth of food at LA distribution event
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
More TOP STORIES News