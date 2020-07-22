Whittier-area homeowner found dead inside house tented for fumigation, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 62-year-old man has been identified after being found dead inside a home near Whittier that was tented for fumigation, authorities said.Pest-control company employees made the grim discovery at a house in the 11500 block of See Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The deceased homeowner was later identified as Zbigniew Dembinsky, the county coroner's office said.According to sheriff's investigators, Dembinsky went back inside the house for an unknown reason on Monday evening after it had been covered with the fumigation tent. He was then overcome by the poisonous fumes.