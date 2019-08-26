Homicide investigation underway in Santa Monica after 19-year-old found dead

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Monica after a 19-year-old was found dead, according to authorities.

Santa Monica police notified the coroner's office shortly after midnight Monday about the death.

Police were investigating early morning inside an apartment building in the 900 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Charles Mondev.

It was not immediately known how the victim died or if an arrest has been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
