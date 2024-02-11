New kitchen offers more than meals to homeless in San Fernando Valley

Hope the Mission says its new state-of-the-art kitchen is capable of producing 5 million meals a year - all to help the homeless.

Hope the Mission says its new state-of-the-art kitchen is capable of producing 5 million meals a year - all to help the homeless.

Hope the Mission says its new state-of-the-art kitchen is capable of producing 5 million meals a year - all to help the homeless.

Hope the Mission says its new state-of-the-art kitchen is capable of producing 5 million meals a year - all to help the homeless.

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A brand new facility in the San Fernando Valley is ready to turn out thousands of meals a day. But, for some it's also offering a pathway off the streets.

Hope the Mission says it's a state-of-the-art kitchen intended to change lives. The brand new multi-million dollar regional facility is capable of producing 5 million meals a year - all to help the homeless.

"Hope begins with a hot meal," said founder Ken Craft. "We currently have 22 homeless shelters. We'll be adding another nine this year."

He says 2,600 people now, soon to be 3,700, receive shelter by Hope the Mission.

"We're going to be feeding people with some of the best food, and I know because this section of my body has grown," said President Rowan Vansleve, gesturing toward his abdomen area.

But the kitchen will offer more than just meals. It will provide culinary training, creating a path to employment in the food service industry, renewing hope for a brighter future.

"We want this kitchen to be a resource to those experiencing homelessness to help them on their road to recovery," Craft said.

In a way, the new kitchen will not only provide that immediate food assistance, but a long-term solution.