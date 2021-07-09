Arts & Entertainment

Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Hollywood this fall with new mazes

This year, Universal is debuting scary new mazes celebrating the Netflix series, "The Haunting of Hill House."
EMBED <>More Videos

Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios this fall

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Calling all horror movie fans! Universal Studios is bringing back Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Starting Sept. 9, guests can experience the popular event, which has been a staple at the theme park for nearly three decades.

This year, Universal is debuting scary new mazes celebrating the Netflix series, "The Haunting of Hill House."

"We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series," said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.



Fans of the show can expect to see iconic scenes featured throughout the mazes such as the omni-powerful Red Room and Hall of Statues.

The event runs through Oct. 31 and tickets will be available soon.

For more information, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeles countytheme parkhalloween
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in West Covina shooting demanding justice
LA County reports 165% increase in new COVID-19 cases
Bay Area hit by several quakes that struck NorCal, Nevada
Newsom declares drought emergency in 9 more CA counties
Death Valley is about to get horrifyingly hot
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Youth sports leader in Northridge recognized with honorary ESPY award
Show More
The story behind the search for 'the loneliest whale in the world'
Wells Fargo shuts down all personal lines of credit
Bear family enjoys Fourth of July dip in Angeles National Forest
South LA fireworks blast: Evacuated residents waiting to return home
Guaranteed income: Long Beach announces plan to launch test program
More TOP STORIES News