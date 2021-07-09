Halloween Horror Nights returns to Universal Studios Hollywood this fall with new mazes

Starting Sept. 9, guests can experience the popular event, which has been a staple at the theme park for nearly three decades.
This year, Universal is debuting scary new mazes celebrating the Netflix series, "The Haunting of Hill House."
"We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series," said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Fans of the show can expect to see iconic scenes featured throughout the mazes such as the omni-powerful Red Room and Hall of Statues.
The event runs through Oct. 31 and tickets will be available soon.
For more information, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.