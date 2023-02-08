SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Children's Health of Orange County on La Veta Avenue, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department said.

The vehicle had been parked inside a three-story parking structure, the spokesperson said. The SUV fell about one level and landed on the roof of an adjacent building at the hospital.

An overturned vehicle is seen at Children's Health of Orange County hospital in Orange after a crash on Feb. 8, 2023. KABC

The driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said. Which medical center the patient was taken to was unclear.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.