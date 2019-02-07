A pilot walked away unscathed Thursday morning after a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Murrieta neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near Jackson Avenue in The Colony, a residential community, according to the Murrieta Police Department. Poor weather and windy conditions were blamed.
No one on the ground was injured, nor was any property damaged, officials said.
A photo tweeted by police shows the multi-colored balloon in the middle of a street, near a structure that it apparently just missed.
