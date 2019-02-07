A pilot walked away unscathed Thursday morning after a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Murrieta neighborhood, authorities said.The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near Jackson Avenue in The Colony, a residential community, according to the Murrieta Police Department. Poor weather and windy conditions were blamed.No one on the ground was injured, nor was any property damaged, officials said.A photo tweeted by police shows the multi-colored balloon in the middle of a street, near a structure that it apparently just missed.