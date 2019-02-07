Riverside County: Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Murrieta neighborhood

A pilot walked away unscathed Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, after a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Murrieta neighborhood, authorities said. (Murrieta Police Department)

A pilot walked away unscathed Thursday morning after a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Murrieta neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. near Jackson Avenue in The Colony, a residential community, according to the Murrieta Police Department. Poor weather and windy conditions were blamed.

No one on the ground was injured, nor was any property damaged, officials said.

A photo tweeted by police shows the multi-colored balloon in the middle of a street, near a structure that it apparently just missed.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
