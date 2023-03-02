Gas explosion at snow-covered home in Twin Peaks blows out entire side wall

A natural-gas explosion blew out the side of a snow-covered home in Twin Peaks on Thursday.

TWIN PEAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A natural-gas explosion blew out the side of a snow-covered home in Twin Peaks on Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but the explosion took out the entire side wall of the structure, leaving a bedroom and other interior rooms exposed to the elements.

After the recent massive winter storm, snow is piled several feet high around the home on Bear Springs Road. Firefighters were on scene evaluating the damage and investigating the cause.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said it was a gas explosion with no fire. The gas company was expected to respond to the scene.