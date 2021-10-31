halloween

Nightmare or dream home? House from 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' for sale in LA

This 'dream' house -- actually on North Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles -- is going for $3.25 million.
By Alaa Elassar, CNN
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house for sale in LA

LOS ANGELES -- If you're a fan of horror movies and looking to buy a new home, come to Freddy!

The house featured in Wes Craven's 1984 horror flick "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is for sale -- and it's a dream.

Built in 1919, the Dutch Colonial features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and guest house. The sellers are asking $3.25 million.

Although the movie is set on Elm Street in Springwood, Ohio, the real house is on North Genesee Avenue in Spaulding Square, a small neighborhood in Los Angeles.

"What's fun about this house is that it's in Los Angeles, where you can be in the grocery store with your favorite movie star or live in a house that's been the facade of a lot of different films, and this one especially is a lot of people's favorite movie," Heather T. Roy, one of the listing agents with Douglas Elliman, told CNN.

In the movie and Halloween staple, Freddy Krueger -- a villain with a terrifying face who wears a battered fedora, a striped sweater and razor-glove -- hunts down a group of teenagers in their dreams. The high schoolers knock back coffee and pop pills to delay another date with the dream stalker, who shows up every time they fall asleep.

Fortunately, the house doesn't come with a deranged killer or induce sleep problems, which explains the "high amount of interest" from shoppers, according to Learka Bosna, another listing agent.

It's also in the same neighborhood as another home featured in "A Nightmare on Elm Street," as well as a house from the slasher film series "Halloween," featuring serial killer Michael Myers.

So potential owners can expect Hollywood bus tours to pass by.

