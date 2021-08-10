Houston ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID pandemic: 'I feel empty'

You can read Steenburg's full letter below:

HOUSTON, Texas -- On a typical day, you can find Jennifer Steenburg walking the halls of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital with joy paired with a gleaming smile.That smile, however, has since faded as a new wave of the virus sweeps through Houston.The suffering and death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic often plays out behind closed doors. Sick patients fight to recover in hospital beds, and doctors and nurses see their pain up close.Steenburg is the nursing director at the hospital in southwest Houston and is seeing the heartbreaking impact this new wave is having on her patients."I feel empty," she said.The nurse felt compelled to share her frustration to the world byIn it, she describes her day-to-day life as "exhausting" and said she and her team feel anger, fear, trauma and despair as each day goes on.On Monday, ABC13 spoke with Dr. George Williams, an associate professor at McGovern Medical School at UT Health.He treats COVID-19 patients inside an area hospital's intensive care unit.Williams spoke candidly about the experience and said if people got a real look at the pandemic, they would get vaccinated."If people could see that, if laws allowed us to take cameras and plant them in the ICU, for you to see what I get to see, I'm certain more than 98% of people would say, 'I don't want that to happen to me. I'm going to do something simple like take a vaccine,'" he said.Steenburg shares that sentiment. In her letter, she writes in part, "What makes this wave especially traumatic is that we were so close to seeing an end to this pandemic - or at the very least, getting COVID-19 under community control."She calls it going back to "a nightmare scenario," as ICU beds are becoming scarce and staff shortage becomes a growing concern."Nurses are angry, and rightfully so, because all of this could have been prevented," wrote Steenburg.