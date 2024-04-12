Mom left her 6- and 8-year-old kids home alone to go on a cruise, records state

HOUSTON -- A Houston mother has been arrested on charges she allegedly left her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter home alone so that she could go on a cruise.

Lakesha Woods Williams, 29, is charged with abandoning a child with intent to return. ABC Houston affiliate KTRK was at the jail Thursday evening as she was brought in for processing.

According to court records, neighbors at Williams' luxury high-rise apartment building in the Memorial neighborhood sounded the alarm. They said they saw the mother of two children leave with luggage and bags April 4, and she never returned.

On Tuesday, deputy constables responded to a welfare check at her apartment. They found the brother and sister home alone. The unit smelled of urine, records state, and was in disarray, with trash and left-over food strewn about. The children told the deputies their mother left to vacation on a cruise.

"These children were left unattended for many days and put in harm's way," said Keegan Childers, the chief prosecutor of the 209th District Court. "For them to provide for themselves, feed themselves, take care of themselves, as well as, what if somebody breaks in? What if there's a bad neighbor? Any number of horror, nightmare scenarios that could come up."

Deputies reported finding a web camera and cell phone that the children said their mother used to check in on them.

Firefighters determined them to be in good health. Child Protective Services released them to their aunt, who declined to comment to KTRK when reached by phone.

Officials said Williams flew to Miami last week to get on the cruise to Puerto Rico. They said she returned home Wednesday night, and initially lied about her identity.