How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California

How to get vaccinated in Los Angeles County:
The COVID-19 vaccine will be "free for everyone" and offered to different groups in phases, according to county officials, adding that it is likely to be widely available to the general public in Spring and Summer 2021. County residents are urged to talk to their doctor or sign up for email updates to find out when vaccine will be available to them individually.
How to get vaccinated in Orange County:
"Once vaccines become more widely available, one can inquire about scheduling a vaccine with their provider/health system," officials said. An app provided through the county Health Care Agency will provide residents with information on when and how to schedule a vaccination.
How to get vaccinated in Riverside County:
Noting that initial supplies of the vaccine will go to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, county officials urged residents with questions to call California's local social services information line at (833) 422-4255 or email rivco.vaccines@ruhealth.org.
How to get vaccinated in San Bernardino County:
Registration and appointments are currently available to frontline health care workers in Phase 1A. Officials say public notification will be provided when the county proceeds with vaccinations in Phase 1B, Tier 1.
Dodger Stadium to halt COVID-19 testing, shift to vaccination site
How to get vaccinated in Ventura County:
Appointments are currently being scheduled for those in Phase 1A, Tiers 1-3, who live and work in the county. Register for vaccine email updates here.
How to get vaccinated in California:
There is no statewide registry to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are urged to contact their local health care agency or their doctor.
You can get updates on how California, the city of Los Angeles and Southern California counties are handling distribution on these sites:
Los Angeles
Los Angeles County
Orange County
San Bernardino County
Riverside County
Ventura County
California
If I get vaccinated do I still need to wear a mask/face covering?
Yes, you will still need to wear a mask and follow other precautions. Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines boost your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.
Are there side effects to taking the vaccine?
Some volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated such as body aches, or even fever and a headache, federal health officials said.
Disneyland to host Orange County's first massive vaccination site
Will I receive proof of having the vaccine?
Vaccination cards will be used as the "simplest" way to keep track of COVID-19 shots, said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting frontline workers who will administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," Moore said. "Let's do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone's going to get that."
If I had COVID-19, do I need the vaccine?
According to the CDC, There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again; this is called natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Until we have a vaccine available and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices makes recommendations to CDC on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, CDC cannot comment on whether people who had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine.
More answers to questions can be found on the CDC's website.
More coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
California COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.