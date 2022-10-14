LA business uses social media to educate on CA native plants' impact to help with drought, wildlife

An LA-based business, Urban Farms LA, is using social media to educate followers on the positive impact of California native plants during the drought.

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles-based business, Urban Farms LA, is using social media to educate followers on the importance of planting California native plants and their positive impact to help the drought. Sophie Pennes is the founder of Urban Farms LA and said she hopes to inspire others.

"Inspire people to see how beautiful it can be if you actually remove your turf or your plastic turf and embrace native plants and edible gardens," Pennes said. "The great thing about California native plants is that they actually rely on the annual rainfall we get every year and the fluctuations with that."

Urban Farms LA designs, installs and maintains edible gardens and California native plant gardens. One of their most recent projects was installing new gardens to Kyna Payawal's home in Highland Park.

"It definitely feels more aligned into at least helping to restore or not contribute to the drought that is happening," Payawal said.

Aside from planting native plants to help conserve water, Pennes said they can also have a positive impact on the wildlife critters in the area.

"When we plant these native plants what we actually do is create spaces and habitats for these animals to come back to after we have taken away so many of these native plants to put in construction or housing," Pennes said.

Payawal said she works with a climate tech start-up and with the environment-friendly changes she's making to her home, it all aligns for the better.

"My home being aligned with that and reducing my emission with water, it feels good," Payawal said.

Pennes said native plants require 75% less water than grass lawns.

Follow Eric on social media:

Instagram.com/abc7eric

Facebook.com/abc7eric

Twitter.com/abc7eric