New ABC7 series gives you a detailed look at climate change risks in your SoCal neighborhood

Find out what a changing climate means for you, your family and your home with our new Weathering Tomorrow series

The global climate crisis is "something that's happening to everyone everywhere, all at once," according to Joe Árvai, the director of the Wrigley Institute for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Southern California.

But what does a changing climate mean for you, your family or your home?

In collaboration with the ABC Owned Television stations across the country and our data journalism team, we've created a brand-new interactive tool that gives you a personalized look, down to your neighborhood.

Weathering Tomorrow: See the impact of climate change-induced heat, flood, wildfire and wind where you live

Weathering Tomorrow is a multimedia series, with the goal of helping you assess your risk from a variety of climate-related factors.

To use our climate risk tool, just type in your county in the search bar to see how many properties will be impacted by wildfire, extreme heat, flooding or wind, according to data from climate non-profit, First Street Foundation.

From there, click on any one of the factors to see a map with an even closer look at your neighborhood.

This data is also powering a series of in-depth stories about the impact of these risks on residents in Southern California and efforts to protect those who are most vulnerable to these extreme climate events.

For more, go to abc7.com/weathering-tomorrow.