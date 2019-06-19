HP Robocop in Huntington Park is officially sworn in, ready to patrol streets

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- HP Robocop is officially ready to patrol the streets of Huntington Park.

The city's police department officially swore in their newest member at Huntington Park City Hall Tuesday night.

The department said its new robot officer will use 360-degree cameras to keep an eye on public areas such as parks and city buildings.

It will also act as an extra set of eyes for areas its human counterparts cannot always patrol.
