Marvel fans got their first look at Hugh Jackman's latest incarnation of the popular character Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman wears yellow Wolverine suit in first look at 'Deadpool 3'

Marvel fans got their first look at Hugh Jackman's latest incarnation of the popular character Wolverine.

He's starring opposite Ryan Reynolds' title character in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" film.

Jackman and Reynolds shared a photo Monday on Instagram. Jackman was wearing the classic yellow costume from the comic book series.

Jackman joins the "Deadpool" franchise after portraying Wolverine in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from "X-Men" to "Logan."

"Deadpool 3" swings into theaters next May.