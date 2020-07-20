Taco stand reopens 2 SoCal locations it closed over conflicts with anti-mask customers

Owners recently decided to shut down both taco shops after customers acted out, sometimes violently, at workers who asked them to wear masks.
In a Facebook post from late June, Hugo's Tacos announced that its restaurants in Atwater Village and Studio City would "take a break and recharge" after "constant conflicts" concerning guests who refused to wear a mask when ordering food from the taco stands.
"Staff have been harassed, called names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them," the post said. "A mask isn't symbolic of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy."
Since then, Hugo's Tacos says it has received a lot of encouragement from the community.
The business says new protocols and equipment are in place to keep employees safe.
There will be a security guard during peak hours, along with an increased emphasis on curbside services.