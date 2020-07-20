Business

Taco stand reopens 2 SoCal locations it closed over conflicts with anti-mask customers

Hugo's Tacos says it has received a lot of encouragement from the community since temporarily closing its locations in Studio City and Atwater Village.
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hugo's Tacos in Studio City is open again and the Atwater Village location is set to reopen Monday after conflicts with customers over face coverings led to a temporary closure.

Owners recently decided to shut down both taco shops after customers acted out, sometimes violently, at workers who asked them to wear masks.

In a Facebook post from late June, Hugo's Tacos announced that its restaurants in Atwater Village and Studio City would "take a break and recharge" after "constant conflicts" concerning guests who refused to wear a mask when ordering food from the taco stands.

EMBED More News Videos

As several videos have recently surfaced showing irate customers refusing to wear face coverings in public spaces throughout Southern California, one business is temporarily closing both of its locations to keep its employees safe.



"Staff have been harassed, called names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them," the post said. "A mask isn't symbolic of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy."

Since then, Hugo's Tacos says it has received a lot of encouragement from the community.

The business says new protocols and equipment are in place to keep employees safe.

There will be a security guard during peak hours, along with an increased emphasis on curbside services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessatwater villagestudio citylos angeleslos angeles countyhealthface maskcoronaviruscustomerrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
Garcetti: LA reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
Sex offender relocates to San Diego County, authorities say
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 2 years later
Woman arrested for attack on Culver City bus driver
2 arrested for looting, setting fire to Hollywood restaurant during protest
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
Show More
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask
NorCal restaurant refuses to serve customers wearing masks
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Data: 71% of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County from private gatherings
More TOP STORIES News