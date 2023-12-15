Hulu's 'The Other Black Girl' sparks important conversations

Star Sinclair Daniel says the discourse has been great to see

LOS ANGELES -- In Hulu's "The Other Black Girl," Sinclair Daniel plays Nella, an editorial assistant at a publishing company, who's tired of being the only Black woman at her company. Then Hazel Mae, another Black woman is hired and they quickly bond.

But a switch is flipped. Hazel's star is on the rise as Nella's begins to fall. And things really get out of control when Nella discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

It's a show that's gotten people talking, especially those who have been the Nella at their own companies, wishing for someone else who looked like them.

"I've heard a lot of people of all ages really relating to the story and a lot of themes in the show, which is very cool," said Sinclair Daniel, who plays Nella. "The discourse has been really great to see, that people are engaging with it."

Daniel told On The Red Carpet that her character really resonated with her because she's been there.

"I went to predominantly white schools growing up. And then I moved to New York, and all of a sudden, I wanted to get in touch with my Black identity even more, as an adult. And sometimes that's kind of embarrassing to admit. Nella is on that journey and it's messy," Daniel said. "I was drawn to that little nugget of shame that we don't talk about as much as Black women in corporate America."

The fans are talking about wanting a season 2 of "The Other Black Girl," and that includes Daniel!

"I mean like my family and friends and people in my Instagram comments, and me! We would all love to see this story continue," she said. "It's been a crazy year in this industry and so I think we're all trying to find our footing post-strike, post-other-strike. So we'll see. I'm really hoping. It's been the joy of my life and so fun and it's even better to know that people want it."

Season one of "The Other Black Girl" is streaming now on Hulu.

