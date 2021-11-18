Health & Fitness

Another case of monkeypox confirmed in US; patient had recently traveled to Nigeria, CDC says

EMBED <>More Videos

Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the United States - this time in a person in Maryland.

The patient, who is said to have mild symptoms and in recovery, recently returned from Nigeria.

Earlier this year, another person who had also traveled to Nigeria was hospitalized with the illness in Texas.

Health officials say the general public does not need to take any special precautions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with their international counterparts, the airline, and local health officials to reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

However, they believe there was a low risk of the virus spreading at the airport because of current COVID-19 health protocols.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes a milder infection. The CDC says it's a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically starts with a flu-like sickness and swelling of the lymph nodes.

It progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease popped up in colonies of monkeys kept for research, the CDC says.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandhealthafricacdctexas newsair traveltravelafricanigeriau.s. & worldairlinecenters for disease control
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News