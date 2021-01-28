L.A. officials collecting toiletries to help human trafficking survivors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment office is collecting donated toiletries to help human trafficking survivors.The donations include new full-size shampoo and conditioner bottles, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and feminine hygiene products.The donated items can be dropped off at collection bins at L.A. Sanitation and Environment locations.They will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 12.