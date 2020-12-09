Humpback whale spotted spouting off in the Hudson River in Manhattan

The whale was seen spouting water and making its way through the river.
It was first was spotted on Monday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. just off Pier 84. Others reported seeing it again on Tuesday.
Video was captured by @AndresJavierNYC on Twitter.
Another Twitter account @GothamWhale warned mariners to be on the lookout for the mammal so they don't accidentally injure it with their boats.
This isn't the first time a whale has taken a swim in the Hudson. Back in 2016, another whale was spotted and hung around in the area for about a week.
Experts say whales are migrating south, but have stopped in our area because of the food supply.
The Parks Department said reasons for the uptick may be because of the improvement in local water quality and an abundance of food sources like Atlantic menhaden.
WABC-TV contributed to this report.