Apartment collapse threat: Hundreds of LA buildings fail mandatory retrofit rules

Examples of damage without a soft-story retrofit. Courtesy: City of Los Angeles Department of Building & Safety

INTERACTIVE MAP

This interactive map shows the addresses of approximately 400 apartment and condo buildings whose owners have failed to meet the first milestone in a seven-year mandatory retrofit program for "soft-story" buildings, which are at increased risk of collapse in an earthquake. Owners had two years to submit proof of a previous retrofit, or plans to retrofit of demolish. This map is based on information from the City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety and is current as of April 12, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DEPARTMENT OF BUILDING & SAFETY'S SOFT-STORY COMPLIANCE REPORT

CHECK YOUR LOS ANGELES ADDRESS

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."