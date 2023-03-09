WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
affordable housing

California sues Huntington Beach over claims it is not following state affordable housing laws

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 8:47PM
California sues Huntington Beach over city-wide affordable housing law
EMBED <>More Videos

The state of California has sued Huntington Beach because it claims the city is not in compliance with state affordable housing laws.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The state of California is suing the city of Huntington Beach over claims that the city is not following state laws regarding affordable housing.

Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference earlier Thursday announcing the suit.

The lawsuit comes after the city of Huntington Beach stopped allowing permits for accessory dwelling units.

The state claims the city is violating California law, stifling affordable housing and contributing to the housing shortage.

The city says the law is an overstep of government authority and plans to challenge it in court.

The mayor of Huntington Beach is expected to hold a news conference later today about the lawsuit.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW