3D printer can make 600-square-foot home in 48 hours; researchers aim to use it for housing shortage

The 600-square-foot, single-family home is touted as the world's first 100% bio-based residence made by a 3D printer, which can create a home in as little as 48 hours.

ORONO, Maine (KABC) -- These researchers are looking for innovative ways to create a more sustainable world, one 3D house at a time.

The team at University of Maine's Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC) are tackling the housing shortage with a new 3D printed home design.

The ASCC unveiled a 600-square-foot, single-family home made from wood fiber and bio-resin materials.

Researchers say it's the first-ever 100% bio-based 3D printed home made from the world's largest polymer 3D printer.

The ASCC already holds a Guinness World Record for its 3Dirigo printer, the world's largest prototype polymer 3D printer, but their latest printer, dubbed Factory of the Future 1.0, surpasses their own world record.

ASCC created its first BioHome3D in 2022, but the group hopes that their newest 3D printer can build homes cheaper and quicker.

They hope to use the new technology to print a home in as little as 48 hours.

