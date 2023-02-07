Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end

Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was.

Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of Main Street in downtown Huntington Beach has been shut down to traffic.

Businesses needed to adapt to coronavirus restrictions that prohibited indoor dining.

Some businesses transformed parts of the street into patios.

"It was awesome because we couldn't have anybody come upstairs because it was outdoor dining only and then a lot of the places didn't have outdoor dining so they had to have that," said Yolanda Hayes, the general manager of HB Beer Company. "A couple of the restaurants didn't have any outdoor dining."

Businesses have until March 1 to remove their outdoor dining spaces.

"I'm ready for it to open. Have the traffic flow again. Have surf city nights on Tuesday because it was a big street fair, farmer's market ... just kind of bring it back to the roots a little bit," Hayes said.

However, people like Larry Foss, a Huntington Beach resident, aren't fans of the new move.

"I don't think it's a good idea because of the traffic from the cars. I think it's nice like it is right now for the pedestrians and the local people and the businesses," he said.

Some locals are split on whether allowing cars to drive through the iconic street will create more traffic congestion.

"Even though it's hard for people to come down and park like they used to be able to, they can park in the garages," said Mike Godet. "We've got plenty of places to park. They can walk up and down the streets with their families. It's just a good thing."

The city said the city council has not made a final decision on whether Main Street will remain open or closed.

"The streets will be open," said Russ Dohrmann, the commander of the American Legion in Huntington Beach. "We'll get more traffic and more flow through so I think it's worthwhile, worthwhile for the city."

City council plans to meet with businesses and stakeholders in the near future to see what they would like to see happen to downtown.