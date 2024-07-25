Optum laying off 364 employees in California, many at urgent care facilities

Layoffs and departmental closures are being carried out in L.A., San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Optum, a health care company owned by UnitedHealth Group, is laying off 364 workers in California, many of them at urgent care facilities.
The company is laying off 525 people nationwide.
According to a letter from Optum sent to the Employment Development Department, layoffs and departmental closures are being carried out in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.
Locations include Glendora, Montebello, Covina, Pasadena, Long Beach, Redlands, Highland, Los Angeles, Beaumont, Irvine, Hayward, El Segundo and Cerritos.
Optum didn't give a reason for the layoffs and didn't say if severance pay is being offered. The layoffs will take place in series of eight "waves," starting in September and ending in January.