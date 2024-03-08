Controversial measures requiring Voter ID, restrictions on flags likely to pass in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Voters in Huntington Beach casted their ballots for two controversial measures, which are likely to pass, according to unofficial results, and opponents are now looking toward the next steps.

One of the measures requires IDs for city elections and another on an amendment some say is aimed at banning Pride flags.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 54% of voters said "yes" to Voter IDs being required for city elections.

The co-founder of Protect Huntington Beach, Cathey Ryder, said that members of the grassroots organization take issue with Measure A due to the legal implications it entails.

"We believe in election integrity and we do not believe there is any election fraud and we, of course, will honor the results of the Orange County Registrar of Voters," Ryder said, adding, "It's currently against California State law to request an ID. And so, we're not sure how the city thinks they can get around that."

California's Attorney General and Secretary of State urged the Huntington Beach City Council last September in a letter to not put Measure A on the ballot promising action if it passed.

As of Thursday, a private resident wishing to remain anonymous had a lawsuit pending against the city in response to Measure A. Ryder said Protect Huntington Beach would see how everything played out in court.

"We feel like it's better to continue holding our council accountable and be prepared for whatever is gonna come up next," Ryder said.

Members of the LGBTQ Center Orange County, who spoke out against Measure B, say they're also focusing on the next steps.

As of Wednesday, more than 58% of voters in Huntington Beach wanted only the flags listed on the measure to fly on city property without the need for unanimous council approval. The rainbow Pride Flag was not included.

The Executive Director of the nonprofit, Peg Corley, said the LGBTQ community needs affirmation more than ever.

"Hate crimes and hate incidents against LGBTQ people are on the rise and we're seeing its 125% increase over last year in Orange County," Corley said.

Corley added that they will work around the city because homes and businesses didn't need city permission to fly the flag.

"The first 200 Huntington Beach residents that reach out to the center via our website, we will send a Pride flag," Corley said.

