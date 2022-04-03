Community & Events

Corgis gear up for costume contests and doggie yoga at Huntington Beach event

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Cuteness overload was on full display in Huntington Beach Saturday as Corgi Beach Day returned to the delight of dog lovers.

In fact, this was the 10th anniversary of the event.

The adorable event celebrated the stubby-legged breed with a costume competition and doggie yoga. Pet owners could even enter their dogs into a corgi butt contest.

Everyone in attendance was united by their love for the breed.

"You know, they have a really distinct attitude really, you know, they're kind of wise, but not really...but obviously the cutest," said corgi owner Alfredo Aguiniga.

"They're just happy, they're chill, they're always smiling." corgi owner Mara Ignacio said. "They just have the best personalities."

An estimated 1,200 corgis attended Saturday's event.

The event is held twice a year. The next one is in October 2022.

