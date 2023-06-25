"The Big Kahuna," Cherie, has won the small dog surf competition in Huntington Beach for the second year-in-a-row.

Winners of dog surfing competition in Huntington Beach have been announced

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The winners of the annual dog surfing competition in Huntington Beach have been announced.

Cherie and owner Dan Nykolayko are the small dog champs this year.

This is her tenth and last year competing, so what a way to go out!

Cherie took the small dog title last year as well.

Faith and trainer James Wall took home the large dog trophy.

The event has been going on for 26 years and is part of the "Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge."

Other competitions this weekend include an agility course, diving, weave-racing and freestyle flying disc.