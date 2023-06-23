Dogs ride the big waves at annual surf competition in Huntington Beach

The annual dog surfing competition is underway in Huntington Beach, where canines have their shot at riding the big waves.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The annual dog surfing competition is underway in Huntington Beach, where canines have their shot at riding the big waves.

The event has been going on for 26 years and is part of the "Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge."

"You aren't used to seeing dogs on surfboards, so to see them in all different shapes and sizes. Getting on boards, having their owners next to them and lifeguards in the water to ensure safety, it's just a really exciting way to kick off our Western Regional of the National Dog Challenge and we are glad to be back in California," said Michael Zerman, the Purina Communications Manager.

Other competitions going on this weekend in Huntington Beach include the agility course, diving dog competition, weave-racing and freestyle flying disc competition.

Zerman said the competition is a family event, as owners and trainers come with their dogs and have a good time.

"These owners are so passionate about their pets, and so passionate about their competition, they are cheering just as loudly for other competitors to succeed as they are their own," he said.

The "surfing queen" Sheree and her owner Dan spoke to Eyewitness News about their success and how they got into such a unique activity.

"Well, after we rescued her in 2011 we took her to the dog beach in Long Beach," said Dan. "And learned really quickly that she really liked the water. So a friend of ours suggested that there is dog surfing lessons down in Del Mar, and it's been a wild ride ever since."

Sheree has been competing since 2013 and she won top honors for small dogs at last year's competition.

Dan also said that this will be Sheree's last competition, as the pooch will hang up her board at the end of the year.

"Hopefully we will have a great time. That is the most important thing, we just want to have a fun time," he said.

The event began at 9 a.m. Friday and goes all weekend at Huntington Beach State Park. The event is free and open to the public.

It will air on TV in mid-August as well.