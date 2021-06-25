$3.5 million worth of drugs seized by Huntington Beach police in drug bust; 2 arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

$3.5 million worth of drugs seized in Huntington Beach drug bust

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach police arrested two men and seized about $3.5 million worth of drugs during an investigation involving a large drug-trafficking organization based out of Mexico, authorities announced Thursday.

"This complex and fluid investigation has been taking place over the last 30 days," the Police Department said in a news release.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released because detectives were continuing to investigate and attempting to track down others involved in the drug-trafficking operation, the statement said.

Investigators learned that "drug pick-ups" were happening throughout Southern California, including Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to authorities.

"It was also determined that the drug-trafficking organization was shipping large amounts of drugs across state lines and into the state of New York," the news release said. Detectives surveilled "multiple identified locations and adapting to rapidly evolving situations, culminating in the arrest of two suspects."

One man was arrested in Compton, allegedly in possession of two kilograms of cocaine, and a charge was being sought alleging possession with intent to sell.

The other man was arrested in San Bernardino County with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, and was allegedly in possession of 138 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, 12 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, Carey said. A charge of transportation and possession with intent to sell was being sought against him.

The two suspects were arrested between June 7 and June 9.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachmexicoorange countydrug arrestdrug bustmethamphetaminedrugmeth
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 3 dead, up to 99 missing in Florida building collapse
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Britney Spears apologizes to fans for 'pretending' to be OK
Songwriter saves cow found in El Monte park after stampede
Santa Ana in need of school bus drivers as in-person learning resumes
Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
NBA veteran speaks out after man allegedly beaten by 7 deputies
Show More
Vitiligo: Whittier girl helps raise awareness of rare skin condition
Tapatio remains a family-run business as it marks 50th anniversary
Apple store opens in converted Tower Theater in downtown LA
What to expect in Derek Chauvin sentencing
Bear dead after being hit by car in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News