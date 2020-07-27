Huntington Beach fire forcing evacuations near Bolsa Chica wetlands

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Homes in Huntington Beach are being evacuated due to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.The blaze is burning in the Bolsa Chica wetlands area - near Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue.The fire was initially reported as being four acres - but it is growing quickly.Fire crews and residents are trying to prevent the spread and save homes that are nearby.There have been no reports of damage to homes or injuries.