Huntington Beach fire forcing evacuations near Bolsa Chica wetlands

Homes in Huntington Beach are being evacuated due to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Homes in Huntington Beach are being evacuated due to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is burning in the Bolsa Chica wetlands area - near Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue.

The fire was initially reported as being four acres - but it is growing quickly.

Fire crews and residents are trying to prevent the spread and save homes that are nearby.

There have been no reports of damage to homes or injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countyevacuationbrush fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st LAFD firefighter paramedic dies from COVID-19
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Dogs being trained to sniff out coronavirus in humans
Mel Gibson discloses hospitalization for COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
100 days to Election Day: Polls show low approval ratings for Trump
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
Show More
LASD deputy dies in traffic collision
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
Several injured after violence breaks out during demonstration in DTLA
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
Suspect sought in theft of Long Beach liquor store that left employee dead
More TOP STORIES News