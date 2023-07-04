Huntington Beach police searching for 3 suspects in smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery

Huntington Beach police are searching for three suspects who used hammers to steal from a jewelry store.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach police are searching for three suspects who used hammers to steal from a jewelry store Monday afternoon.

The "smash-and-grab" robbery happened at Princess Bride Diamonds in the 7800 block of Edinger Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to police.

Footage from the scene showed damaged display cases after the suspects smashed them and took an unknown amount of jewelry.

Police say the suspects escaped in a black car.

Six people were evaluated at the scene for unknown injuries, but none appeared to be seriously hurt.

An Instagram story posted on the jewelry store's page stated the store will only be open by appointment until it's completely secure and restored.

"The safety and well-being of our team and customers are our topmost priority, and we're grateful to share that everyone is okay after this distressing incident," the Instagram post said.