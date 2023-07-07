Huntington Beach lifeguard suffers spinal cord injury while on duty

A Huntington Beach lifeguard was hospitalized after suffering a spinal cord injured while on duty, officials said.

Elizabeth Lovat was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in stable but serious condition on Thursday, according to the city's official Twitter account. Details of the incident were not provided.

"Our priority at this time is to provide support for Elizabeth and her family while she recovers," the tweet said. "A donation page has been setup for those who wish to contribute: http://hbfof.org/donate."

Lovat is a graduate of Huntington Beach High School.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, no other information will be provided at this time," the city's statement said.