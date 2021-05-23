Nearly 150 arrested after Huntington Beach party with thousands in attendance turns unruly

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A chaotic scene erupted in Huntington Beach when hundreds of people showed up for a party on the beach and in the streets Saturday night, resulting in nearly 150 arrests.

Authorities estimate more than 2,500 people showed up for the gathering after a Tik Tok video promoting a birthday party went viral. Police had monitored social media posts and were prepared for an unruly crowd.

Police declared an unlawful assembly and issued an overnight curfew, which expired at 5:30 a.m. But that didn't send the crowd home - with many continuing to jam the streets.

People threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers, but no significant injuries were reported.

As police tried to control the crowd, fireworks exploded on the street, sending people running for cover. At least one police cruiser also had a window shattered, possibly from the fireworks.

Officers used less-lethal weapons to disperse the crowed, but multiple downtown businesses and a lifeguard tower were also vandalized.

Of those arrested, 121 were adults and 28 were juveniles, according to Jennifer Carey, public information officer for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

They were booked on a variety of charges including vandalism, the firing of dangerous/illegal fireworks, failure to disperse, and curfew violations, Carey said.

There was a report of a bomb threat, but police say they didn't find any explosive devices.



City News Service contributed to this report.
