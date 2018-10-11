Huntington Beach police fatally shoot man, arrest woman after spike strips disable vehicle during chase

Huntington Beach police officers fatally shot a man and arrested a woman after a chase of a stolen vehicle, authorities said, adding that a gun was recovered after the incident.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of 12th and Palm, where the suspects' car was seen with a blown-out tire. Officers deployed spike strips during the pursuit, which began when police learned the silver sedan had been reported stolen.

Witnesses in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

According to police, the woman in the vehicle tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he died, authorities said. No officers were injured.

Neither suspect was immediately identified.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
