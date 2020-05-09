Over a thousand gather in Huntington Beach to renew call for California's reopening

Around 1,500 people gathered in the area around 2 p.m., according to the Huntington Beach Police Department, but the protest carried on without incidents and no arrests were made.
Many of the protesters were seen without facial coverings and were also seemingly defying physical distancing guidelines. Countless flags and signs were waved in the air as the crowds renewed their disapproval with the state's coronavirus restrictions.
Speaking through a megaphone, one man spoke to the crowd and called the stay-at-home order "absolutely constitutional."
In Los Angeles, a much smaller group protested outside Mayor Eric Garcetti's home, pleading for more businesses to reopen their doors. The group says all jobs are essential and they want everything from stores to schools and churches back open.
The protest comes during the first weekend after all Orange County-operated beaches were allowed to reopen. Their reopening, however, is contingent on beach visitors adhering to certain restrictions, such as only using the beach for "active recreational use."
Those who visit cannot stay in place while in the sand.