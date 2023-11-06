2-mile stretch of Sunset Beach in Orange County closed due to shark activity

A two-mile stretch of the shore and water in Huntington Beach is closed due to shark activity in the area.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-mile stretch of the shore and water in Huntington Beach is closed due to shark activity in the area.

City officials say the beach was shut down Sunday afternoon after a young whale washed up on the sand with shark bites near Tower 22 in the Sunset Beach area.

Beachgoers reported seeing splashing and "aggressive shark activity" before the whale washed ashore.

The beach is off limits for a mile in both directions until at least Tuesday afternoon.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach was notified about the incident. It's unclear where the whale was taken or its condition.