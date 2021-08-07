Shooting at Huntington Beach home leaves 'multiple' victims hospitalized, SWAT on scene, police say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- "Multiple" victims were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting at a home in Huntington Beach, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the neighborhood south of Edinger Avenue, between Bolsa Chica Street and Fantasia Lane, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

A spokesperson for the agency said officers responded to the scene and rescued several victims from the front yard and backyard of the residence. The number of people who were transported to the hospital was unclear, and their conditions were unknown.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area, evacuated some nearby homes and summoned a SWAT team to the location, the spokesperson said. In a tweet, police asked the public to avoid the area.

"While the area has been secured & there is no current safety threat, we ask all residents in the area to please stay indoors while officers clear out," the tweet said.

Whether the shooter was at large or inside the house where the shooting occurred was unknown, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

