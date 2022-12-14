WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspected smuggling boat with 12 aboard washes ashore in Huntington Beach

KABC logo
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 9:18PM
Suspected smuggling boat with 12 aboard washes ashore in OC
EMBED <>More Videos

A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore in Huntington Beach with 12 people on board.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore in Huntington Beach with 12 people on board.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department received a call Tuesday about a number of people on a boat who were sick with apparent seasickness. In addition, one person on board appeared to be suffering from a leg injury.

The U.S. Coast Guard escorted the boat north in Huntington Harbour to Sunset Aquatic Club.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not known. Seven other individuals were treated at the scene.

Details concerning the origin of the boat were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW