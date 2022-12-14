Suspected smuggling boat with 12 aboard washes ashore in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore in Huntington Beach with 12 people on board.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department received a call Tuesday about a number of people on a boat who were sick with apparent seasickness. In addition, one person on board appeared to be suffering from a leg injury.

The U.S. Coast Guard escorted the boat north in Huntington Harbour to Sunset Aquatic Club.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not known. Seven other individuals were treated at the scene.

Details concerning the origin of the boat were not immediately available.