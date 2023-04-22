Suspect arrested in beating death of man in his 60s outside Huntington Park convenience store

A suspect was arrested in connection with the beating death of a man outside a convenience store in Huntington Park.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (CNS) -- A suspect was arrested Saturday in the beating death of a man outside a convenience store in Huntington Park.

Miguel Angel Zavaleta, who is approximately 29 years old, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Clarendon Avenue by the Huntington Park Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The attack occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Pacific Boulevard.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, a Hispanic male, 60-65 years of age, suffering from blunt force trauma to his upper torso," the sheriff's department said in a statement Friday.

Authorities have not identified the victim, who died at the scene.

"Investigators learned the victim was standing outside of a convenience store when he was confronted by the suspect who began to attack him and push him down to the ground," the statement said. "During the attack, the victim appeared to be kicked and punched by the suspect."

Sheriff's homicide investigators are assisting Huntington Park police in the investigation. Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

